One-Punch Man Art Imagines Tatsumaki's Hero Hunter Mirror

Tatsumaki is one of the fiercest characters in One-Punch Man, but what would it look like if she were fighting on the side of the monsters and villains instead? As one of the strongest heroes in the S-Class rank, if Tatsumaki did decide to go evil for a moment and start hunting down the heroes instead then it would surely cause a terrible tornado of destruction. Especially if she gets the kind of fierceness that we normally associate with the hero hunter Garou. So what would it look like if the two of them were actually fused together?

Artist @The_MonsterWolf (who you can find on Twitter here) depicted just that with a killer take on Tatsumaki. But this one gets a little more dark flavor as it's a full on fusion imagining Tatsumaki being the hero hunter instead. Inspired by one of Garou's fiercest looks, @The_MonsterWolf truly imagines a terrifying version of the fan favorite hero. Check it out:

If you are wondering what this great piece would look like in full color, artist @Hehevich (who you can find on Twitter here) brought a whole new level to the work as the two artists' blend their ideas together into something truly sinister:

As Garou continues to grow in his monstrous strength with each new chapter of the series, and Tatsumaki is making her way through some of the strongest monsters of the Monster Association, the two of them are definitely bubbling towards some kind of major conflict down the line. That is if Saitama doesn't stumble into their fight somehow. But then again, could either one of them potentially take down Saitama if the situation called for it? Would either of them actually stand a chance?

What do you think of this fierce take on Tatsumaki? Who do you think would win in a fight between Garou and Tatsumaki? Do you think Saitama could take on a fierce hero hunter Tatsumaki in a future chapter of One-Punch Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

