One-Punch Man Artist Gives the Psychic Sisters a Goth Makeover

The artist behind One-Punch Man's manga is hard at work on a new chapter, but that does not mean he is all work and no play. Yusuke Murata is known for gifting fans weekly with little sketches, and he isn't letting a deadline stop him right now. After all, Murata just posted a cute drawing for fans, and it gives the Psychic Sister a heavenly gothic makeover.

You can see the One-Punch Man artwork down below, and you'll definitely want to check it out. The Psychic Sisters are best known in the manga for their insane power, but their style has also made them favorites. Their 'Best Girl' reputation often pits the sisters against one another, but netizens agree this gothic makeover fits each heroine perfectly.

You can find a slew of reactions in the slides below, and each of them praise Murata for his gift. Not only is the artwork done for fan-service, but it is reminding fans of how talented the artist is. Even if a chapter of One-Punch Man is late, fans have a hard time complaining when each page has artwork as intricate as this one.

For now, fans are still waiting on the next chapter of One-Punch Man, but it will hopefully be out shortly. Murata has teased several pages of the release online, so there's no doubt headway is being made. And until the new chapter drops, fans can enjoy this gothic reimagining of the Psychic Sisters all they want.

