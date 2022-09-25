Onimusha Is Getting a Netflix Anime

Onimusha, Capcom's long dormant video game franchise, will be coming back to life through a new anime series launching with Netflix! First kicking off back in 2001 on the PlayStation 2, the survival action series set in the Sengoku period tasks feudal warriors with taking down all kinds of mystical and dark enemies. Each game seemed to take on a whole new story and set of protagonists of its own, but it's been quite a while since there has been a new entry in the franchise. But thankfully, fans of the series will get to experience the story once more.

Announced during Netflix's Tudum event this weekend, Onimusha will be getting its very own anime adaptation. With famed director Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal and many more) serving as chief director, this new anime has yet to reveal whether it will be directly adapting the stories from the rest of the games or confirmed what format this new anime project will be (either series or movie), but you can check out the first look images from Netflix's Onimusha anime below as shared by the streaming service during the event:

It's your first look at ONIMUSHA, an anime based on CAPCOM's legendary game. Created by Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai from Sublimation, with Musashi Miyamoto modeled after Toshiro Mifune #TUDUM#TUDUMjapan#ONIMUSHA#鬼武者 pic.twitter.com/oeX6FO2hWS — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

Miike will be directing Onimusha alongside director Shin'ya Sugai for Sublimation (Dragon's Dogma, Love Live! Sunshine!!) with a main protagonist named Miyamoto Musashi modeled after late actor Toshiro Mifune (who's had roles in legendary films such as Rashomon and Seven Samurai). But as mentioned, this initial announcement unfortunately does not have all the information available at this time. Meaning there has yet to be a release date or window revealed as of this writing.

Nor it has yet to be revealed what kind of new anime project this will be, but give the multiple titles in the original video game franchise, there's plenty of potential ground to be covered with a full anime project. At the same time, the series has been dormant for so long (with it being over ten years since the last new entry in the franchise) maybe this will renew interest enough for Capcom to potentially bring it all back someday.

