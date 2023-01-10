Ouran High School Host Club's New Art Has Us Begging For an Anime Reboot

Ouran High School Host Club has been quiet for some time now, but don't let its silence fool you. The rom-com dominated the early 2010s, and creator Bisco Hatori has not forgotten its stars. After all, fans have been begging for more content since the manga wrapped in 2010, and all eyes are on Haruhi right now thanks to some recent art.

Yes, that is right. The club members are back together, and the new piece by Hatori has fans pleading for an anime reboot.

As you can see above, the artwork is pretty adorable, and it shows off all our favorites. Haruhi is front and center in a host uniform comp[lete with a striped vest and skirt. Honestly, it feels good to see our heroine once again, and Tamaki is behind her all the way as usual.

In fact, the entire host club is in uniform to support Haruhi. You can see the twins together while Kyoya handles a checklist in the back. The gang is back together, and the reunion just feels right. Hatori was prompted to share the art after Ouran High School Host Club opened a limited-time cafe in Tokyo last fall. And if there was ever an anime fit to run its own cafe, well – Ouran High School Host Club would rank at the top of that list.

This new art is finally making its way online, and of course, the throwback is heating up pleas for an anime reboot. After all, Studio Bones did not get to finish the story set forth by Hatori's manga. The show ended in 2006 after a single season while the manga went on for another four years. To this day, fans are still hoping Bones will revisit Ouran High School Host Club, and other rom-coms like Fruits Basket have given us hope with their reboots. So for now, fans better stay strong!

Do you think Ouran High School Host Club needs an anime reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.