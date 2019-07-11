Ouran High School Host Club Creator Wants an Anime to Complete the Series (Exclusive)

Ouran High School Host Club has become one of the most iconic shojo series to hit Japan. In line with classics like Rose of Versailles, the quick-witted series was carefully created by artist Bisco Hatori. The anime for Ouran only solidified its status, but Bones Inc. was never able to complete the story on the small screen.

However, the series’ creator admits she would like for an anime to finish the story if Ouran ever got the chance.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Hatori at Anime Expo 2019. It was there the artist talked about a possible anime continuation or reboot which Hatori said she would be happy to welcome.

“I myself really love the anime too,” Hatori said, saying she treasured the anime which already exists.

“If possible, it would be great to see [Ouran] through to the end as it is in the manga, but at the same time, I really love and respect the crew and the director that worked on the anime. Say maybe there was [a new anime], make it not so serious this time? But I really treasure what has been created, so [this is] really strictly and if possible.”

While Hatori is perfectly content with the anime as it exists now, the creator admits she would love to see the story she created for the manga put on the small screen. After all, the original Ouran anime debuted and ended in 2006 with only 26 episodes total. The manga itself did not wrap until 2010, so there is plenty more for an anime to explore, and there is little doubt Tamaki Suoh would love to re-enter the spotlight if given the chance.

Bisco Hatori is the writer behind the shojo title, and Ouran High School Host Club has since become a staple of the genre. As for the series itself, it follows a girl named Haruhi as the scholarship student attends Ouran Academy. The school is a haven for rich kids, leaving Haruhi to stick out. However, her plans to go unnoticed end when she finds herself in debt to the school’s host club. Her meek look makes its leader Tamaki think she’s a boy, so she begins working as a host in the club. So, as expected, things go awry when her gender is revealed and Tamaki falls for the headstrong heroine.