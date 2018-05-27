‘Overlord III’ Reveals Special Premiere Plans

Overlord fans were clinging onto to hope for two years before the second season was confirmed, and three years before they even saw it. Luckily, the series already confirmed a third season coming much sooner than the second.

Overlord III is currently slated for a release in July, but fans will be able to experience the first episode along with its creator in a special United States premiere during Anime Expo 2018.

Anime Expo announced on their Twitter that Overlord‘s original light novel author Kugane Maruyama and anime series director Naoyuki Ito will be present at Anime Expo 2018 for a special screening of Overlord III‘s first episode. This is especially notable since this will be their first convention appearance overseas, and they will have autograph sessions and panels over Anime Expo’s July 5-8 weekend.

The third season of the series was quickly confirmed after the end of the second season a few weeks ago, and has already confirmed new characters and cast members, Takahiro Sakurai as Gilkunif and Takaya Hashi as Fulder, as well.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.