Pikachu Meets Godzilla in Epic New Pokemon Statue

Godzilla is a lot of things, but some may struggle to call the titan cute. Over the decades, the Japanese movie monster has gone through tons of iterations, and they've all been very different. From his OG form to his MonsterVerse makeover, Godzilla has done it all, and now he is teaming up with Pikachu in a truly epic resin statue.

The update comes from Hard Shell Studios as the company just revealed its latest project. The team is working on a Burning Godzilla x Pikachu statue that brings Pokemon close to a new kind of monster. For $100 USD, this resin statue will bring Pokemon together with Godzilla, and we're certain the kaiju has never looked cuter.

A new Burning Godzilla Cosplay Pikachu – Pokemon Godzilla Resin Statue from HARD SHELL Studios will be released in March 2024 for $99.99. pic.twitter.com/oCBWmkwraT — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 8, 2023

As you can see below, the Hard Shell Studios piece brings Pikachu to life in bright color, and he's wearing a Godzilla cosplay. The mismatched costume somehow makes The Pokemon mascot even cuter as he towers above their base. After all, the statue shows Pikazilla treading through the ocean given his sheer size, and he is about to trample on an active volcano.

Slated to debut in March 2024, this Pokemon x Godzilla statue is already a must-have for collectors now. Now, fans are putting forward pitches for new Pokemon crossovers. We're sure Eevee could pull off a Mothra cosplay, you know? It is worth looking into...

Obviously, Pokemon has long embraced its monster roots, and it has nodded to kaiju lore time and again. In the past, Pokemon like Tyranitar and Duraludon have channeled Godzilla and Mechagodzilla in the universe. From Volcarona to Haxorus, The Pokemon franchise has quite a number of kaiju-inspired monsters on hand, so it is only right that Pikachu treads such history with this new statue.

What do you think about this incredible new Godzilla statue? Do we need more Pokemon x Kaiju crossovers? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!