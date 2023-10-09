Camping Trip With Pokemon Episode 1 Released: Watch

It is here at last! Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Pokemon had a brand-new web series in the works. Camping Trip With Pokemon was promised to debut this fall, and today marks the premiere of the special miniseries.

As you can see above, the first episode brings fans into the Pokemon world as a man prepares to take a long camping trip with his Pokemon. Created as a live-action hybrid, the show's Pokemon are brought to life using CG while the rest of the show thrives in the real world.

Episode one is fairly straightforward as we watch everyone from Pikachu to Psyduck and Jigglypuff snack on delicious food. It seems the group's camping trip is mostly centered around these treats, and that is hardly surprising. After all, the Pokemon video games have a thing for culinary flair, and much of its cooking is done while camping with your Pokemon.

At this point, there is no word on how long Camping Trip With Pokemon will last, but fans are excited to see what foods it comes up with. While we wait for new episodes to launch, fans can always look back on Pokemon's most recent games. Last year marked the arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, after all. The games welcomed their first DLC release this summer, and another is scheduled to launch come December. So if you haven't picked up the Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch yet, you might want to give the games a shot!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon web series? Will you be keeping up with new Pokemon drop? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!