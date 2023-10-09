Pokemon Really Just Released a Crying Cubone Plush

More than 1,000 Pokemon exist these days and some of them? Well, they are sadder than others. Guys like Sobble have made a name for themselves by being sad, but they have been outdone officially. After all, The Pokemon Center just released a brand-new plush, and it will let fans cuddle a crying, sleeping Cubone.

Oh yes, you read that right. Pokemon has expanded its Dream Plush collection, and its new additions are adorable. From Pikachu to Slowpoke, there are several new stuffies to love, but Cubone needs your support the most. After all, the new plush depicts Cubone crying in his sleep, and it is all because he's having dreams about their dead mother...

(Photo: The Pokemon Center)

No, really. We swear. That is what the actual product description reads.

"Tuckered out after a long day of battles and cuteness, Cubone is ready to catch some z's! Dozing on its side with a tear in its eye as it dreams of its mother, this plush was made for naptime – and cuddles," The Pokemon Center describes the new plush. At over 12 inches long, this cuddly plush will be a comfy pillow to sleep with, and Cubone could use the comfort. After all, the memories of his dead family have him crying even in his sleep!

Obviously, this viral plush sold out immediately thanks to its wild description, but this is par for the course with Cubone. The pocket monster has been around since Generation One launched, and Pokemon was blunt about Cubone's tragic past from the start. The PokeDex often describes Cubone as weepy and teary as it cries while wearing the skull of its dead mom. Traumatized to its core, Cubone has always been given the short end of the stick, and now this new Pokemon plush has cemented his demented past.

