Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master Premiere Shares First Look

Pokemon fans, a new wind is blowing into town. Last year, the world was warned about the franchise's plans to shake things up in 2023. One of its biggest moves will come shortly as Ash Ketchum plans to leave the anime behind. Soon, the hero will kickstart his final season as a sort of farewell tour, and we've just been given our first look at its premiere.

Yes, that is right. Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will go live soon, and it will bring Ash on a new adventure. The premiere is slated to hit Japan in the coming week, and as we can see in the images below, Ash will have quite the adventure when it goes live.

After all, this Pokemon premiere will reunite Ash and Latias after all these years. In the stills above, you can see Ash helping a tired Latias in the water, and he is far from alone. We can see the trainer hanging out with Pikachu as always, and he's joined by others like Beedrill in this episode.

Of course, there will be more going on in Aim to Be a Pokemon Master than just reunions. In this premiere promo, we can see Team Rocket blasting off again, and a few of the shots take us back to Pallet Town. One of the images highlights Professor Oak while another checks on Mr. Mime. So while Ash is out training, we may learn more about the franchise's future as we know a brand-new anime is gunning for Pokemon.

We have learned Pokemon's new anime will kickstart this summer, and it will feature two protagonists we've never met before. With generation nine under its thumb, this all-new series will introduce fans of every sort to Pokemon's next era. Of course, the word is out on whether Ash will cameo in this new anime, but fans are hopeful the Pallet Town hero is involved in some way. But for now, longtime fans can enjoy Ash's farewell tour when Aim to Be a Pokemon Master debuts this year.

Are you excited for Ash to tackle his final season? What do you want to see this Pokemon anime dive into? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.