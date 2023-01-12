Pokemon Celebrates Passing 1,000 Pokemon Milestone

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the franchise surpassing the 1,000 Pokemon mark with a new video. Released earlier today on YouTube and social media, the video didn't contain any announcements but is a fun celebration of every Pokemon in the franchise, with a particular highlight given to the new Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Appropriately, Gholdengo, the evolution of Gimmighoul that requires 999 coins to evolve, is officially the 1,000th Pokemon in the franchise. The video also served as the official introduction for several Pokemon from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, including the evolved Starters and the various Paradox Pokemon. You can check out the full video down below:

For a time, it seemed like The Pokemon Company had deliberately tried to slow down its inevitable march to 1,000 Pokemon. Pokemon X and Y and Pokemon Sun and Moon featured a smaller roster of "new" Pokemon, although the franchise supplemented this with new Mega Evolutions and regional variants. However, Pokemon Sword and Shield brought back a more robust roster of new Pokemon all but confirming that we'd pass the 1,000 mark once a full pair of new games was released.

The Pokemon Company has said what will be next for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, outside of a long-awaited second patch that will assumably address some of the many bugs in the new games. It's expected that DLC will be released for the games sometime this year, as there are several regions of Paldea left to explore and teases of more revelations involving the mysterious Area Zero and the Pokemon responsible for the Terastal phenomenon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now for the Nintendo Switch.