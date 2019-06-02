Pokemon Releasing High-End Armored Mewtwo Figure

Pokemon has had a busy year so far, and it seems the brand is only going to get busier. On the heels of Detective Pikachu, a new generation will join the franchise this summer, and Mewtwo will get a big update to boot.

After all, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will hit theaters this July, and it will put the legendary creature in some hefty armor which you can take home soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, the company Takara Tomy has confirmed plans to release a high-end collectible of Mewtwo in his classic armor. The look comes from the first Pokemon anime film as the genetically created Pokemon was forced into armor by Giovanni. The leader of Team Rocket wanted to make Mewtwo fight with the armor, but the creature refused to submit to such demands. Now, this next movie will update the classic film, and the Armored Mewtwo figure will be sold in celebration.

As you can see above, a video was released hyping the figure, and it shows Mewtwo wearing some hefty armor. The orange-and-steel suit surely gives the Pokemon some insane defense, but trainers know there’s no way Mewtwo is enjoying his time in the suit. That is why fans can take the armor off of this collectible and display Mewtwo whichever they prefer.

According to reports, this new figure is up for pre-order and expected to ship out starting July 27. Each figure will run fans about $45 before shipping and tax, so fans will want to grab one while they still can!

So, do you wish this scene had made it into Detective Pikachu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Via ANN