Sleek Pokemon Art Imagines Tyranitar’s Mecha Makeover

If you were to list your favorite Pokemon, what would it be? The series has more than 800 in its catalog now, but monster fans tend to single out a certain Pokemon as their favorite. Ever since their debut, Tyranitar has enamored fans of Godzilla given his kaiju origins, and that is exactly why one fan decided to draw up the Pokemon with some mech flair.

Over on Twitter, the piece was down by a concept artist named Guillem Ferrer. The artist, who is based in Barcelona, drew up some concept art which gives Tyranitar the perfect Mecha Godzilla design which Gundam fans would approve of.

You can see the piece below in all of its mechanical glory. Not only does Tyranitar looks massive in this drawing, but the Pokemon is made entirely out of metal. From its tail to its spines and beyond, this Mecha Tyranitar is not meant to be messed with. We know what kind of damage Mecha Godzilla can cause, so let’s not tempt this newbie too much, yeah?

Of course, fans have been quick to flood the concept art with praise, and Godzilla fans have been particularly happy with it. Tyranitar has never hid its kaiju origins away from fans, and Pokemon was inspired in the first place by monsters like Godzilla. Tyranitar was Pokemon‘s attempt to create its own kaiju, and this mecha makeover honors the genre even further.

This artwork shows what could be for Tyranitar, but there really is no need for such a makeover in the series. After all, Pokemon introduced its own mecha rival with Generation 8 last year. These days, Tyranitar is free to fight Duraludon in the Galar region as the Pseudo Legendary Pokemon was created to take Tyranitar down a few notches. This should bring images to mind of both Godzilla and Mecha Godzilla save for all the Atomic Breath blasts and the link.

What do you make of this design overhaul? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!