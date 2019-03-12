‘Pokemon’ Anime Puts Hilarious New Twist on Poke Ball Throwing

Pokemon‘s latest episode introduced a new member to Ash’s growing team of Pokemon friends, Meltan, which also happened to be Ash’s first mythical catch. But it came with some hilarious caveats.

The latest episode put a hilarious new spin on Ash’s big Pokeball throwing scenes by having it get stuck in Meltan’s opening. You can see the moment for yourself below thanks to JuraTempest on Reddit.

In the clip, Ash officially invites Meltan onto his team. This is a big moment every time Ash does this as the series gives those Pokeball throws a sense of grandeur. Ash catching a new Pokemon is a pivotal moment for the character, but Meltan just sucks the wind all out of it. It does fit in the wacky nature of the rest of the episode, however.

Before Meltan joins Ash officially, it pals around with Ash’s Rowlet for a particularly hilarious adventure. Meltan loses the lug nut it keeps it eye in, and Rowlet gets roped into finding a replacement. Rowlet’s reactions to the whole thing have become viral among fans in their own right, and this other moment just highlights just how gut busting the latest episode really was.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

