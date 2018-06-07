This ‘Pokemon’ Artwork Assembles The PokeAvengers

These days, everyone wants to be an Avengers. With the MCU has popular as it is, heroes like Captain America and Iron Man have become household figures. So, it’s only natural that Pokemon assembles its own mighty team of pocket monsters in response.

So, for those of you who wanted Pikachu to fight Thanos, you’ve got it. Just be sure to thank this fan-artist for bringing the PokeAvengers to life.

Over on Instagram, an artist by the name of Dark_Paradise 58 showed off their Pokemon mash-up. A series of six drawings have gone live, and each of them reimagines a famous Pokemon as one of the Avengers.

Oh, and Blastoise becomes Thanos. Just in case you were wondering.

As you can see below, Thor is brought to life by Pikachu. The Electric type looks adorable with his little hammer, but Pikachu doesn’t need the weapon to summon his own lightning. He just needs his cheeks.

Of course, Alakazam stands in for Doctor Strange. The Psychic creature looks fine in his get-up, and he made sure to bring his spoons along. Scizor also does a solid Iron Man substitution, and his sleek body really suits the high-tech design.

In a surprising twist, Wolverine has joined this PokeAvengers team through Meowth. The pocket monster may be on Team Rocket’s side, but he’s more heroic than you’d expect. He’s got the claws to pull of this look but hopefully abstains from Logan’s drinking habits.

As for the team’s leader, that job falls down to Captain Squirtle. The Water starter looks great with his helmet on, and his shell is painted to match the hero’s shield. And, when it comes to a villain, Blastoise is coming in hot with his own Infinity Guantlet. So, maybe his purple coloration is thanks to his Shiny status.

What do you think think of these sweet Pokemon crossovers? You can check the entire team roster here! Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!