Pokemon Praises Metapod With One of Its Best Collectibles Ever

Pokemon has been around for ages now, and the franchise is one of the biggest in the world. From its anime to its video games and trading cards, there are few things Pokemon hasn't done. This includes all kinds of merchandise drops, and now Pokemon is praising Metapod of all things with one of its best collectibles ever.

And what is it? Well, you can check out the cute accessory below. Pokemon has released a handheld umbrella for rainy days with Metapod, and the viral merch makes it so Butterfree comes out of the Metapod case.

As you can see, the handheld umbrella is housed in a vinyl Metapod case that comes complete with a strap. It makes it look like the umbrella cocoon is hanging off your wrist like a branch, but that's not all. When it begins to rain, you can whip out the actual umbrella that features Butterfree patterning all around. Obviously, this is because Butterfree comes out of Metapod's cocoon in the game, and now this process has been duped in real life.

Sadly, Pokemon is only selling this cute umbrella in Japan, but services like Meccha Japan are selling the collectible for overseas fans. You can nab the accessory for $48 USD before shipping and tax through the site. And as you can imagine, plenty of fans want the cute collectible.

This is not the first time Metapod has been gifted viral merchandise from The Pokemon Company. Back in 2020, the world was introduced to a full-blown Metapod sleeping bag thanks to Bandai. The massive sleeping bag allowed fans to take a nap inside Metapod, and despite its nearly $400 price tag, the cozy collectible sold out fast. Now, The Pokemon Company is capitalizing on the cocoon with this umbrella, and we're rightly obsessed with the rainy relic.

