Pokemon Anime Confirms Gigantamax Snorlax’s Debut with First Look

It hasn’t been long since Pokemon put out its latest generation of monsters, but the series is already making some updates. Earlier this month, Pokemon Sword and Shield was released to positive reviews. The games introduced an all-new generation of pocket monsters who will help fill out Pokemon‘s all-new anime, and it turns out a special newcomer will star in an upcoming episode.

And who might that be? Well, let’s just say we are going to need a bigger Poke Flute. A new report confirms Snorlax is coming to the anime, and he will debut his massive Gigantamax form for Ash Ketchum.

Recently, a slew of announcements went live in Japan about Pokemon. Not only did the company confirm some upcoming additions to Pokemon Sword and Shield, but it revealed the design of Gigantamax Snorlax. The big lad will be coming to consoles soon for a Raid Event, but he can also be caught on TV.

Serebii Update: Gigantamax Snorlax to appear in an upcoming episode of the anime due to air on December 15th as Ash & Go travel to Galar https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/2rHZfzJoPG — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 27, 2019

As you can see above, a screenshot from a future episode of Pokemon: The Series was released. The fan-site Serebii posted the photo for fans to check out, and it shows how big Snorlax is to scale.

The Gigantamax Pokemon is massive when compared to a railroad. The Pokemon covers the span of a full-sized train and then some. In fact, there is no way a train in Galar could pass this Pokemon if it gets on the tracks, so riders can expect frequent delays in the region. As for its altered form, Snorlax looks much the same, but his tummy has some extra additions to it. There is an entire forest growing on Snorlax’s round belly when he Gigantamaxes, so fans are left to wonder where the foliage goes when the Pokemon shrinks down to normal size.

If you want to check out this episode, Gigantamax Snorlax will hit up the anime on December 15. Ash and Gou will meet the creature firsthand when they head to Galar on a research trip, so you know the pair are going to geek out over this big fella.

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.