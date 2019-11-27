This Mewtwo Cosplay Lights Up with Impressive LEDs

With over 900 Pokemon introduced over the years, and the number of Legendary Pokemon increasing with each new generation of the video games and anime franchise, these still pale in comparison to the impact left by the first Legendary Pokemon. Whether it was because it was the first one, or whether it was because it had a feature film giving it a level of character not held by its successors, but Mewtwo has managed to stay on the top of many fans’ lists as the favorite Legendary Pokemon overall. It’s why it keeps popping up in such new releases such as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

But even with all of that popularity, it’s tough to bring it to life through cosplay considering its more bulbous features. That’s not the case anymore as artist @WillowCreativ3 (who you can find on Twitter here) shared an impressive look at their in-progress cosplay that awesomely includes LED lights.

Finished Mewtwo head! Iris and pipil are see-through, leds and eyebrows moved with jaw movement. Skin is custom-dyed fleece pic.twitter.com/VmtaXZ0cdU — Willow @HolMat (@WillowCreativ3) November 19, 2019

Not only is it a well crafted mask, but this cosplay has adjustable eyebrows and jaw movement that are further enhance by LED lights to recreate Mewtwo using its psychic powers. @WillowCreativ3 has gone on record saying that this will be a full look, and if it’s impressive as this, it’s going to be mindblowing since it’s so awesome already.

It’s a perfect reflection of why Mewtwo has left such a huge impact as the fearsome, yet unmistakably cool the Legendary really has no contenders. While the franchise has introduced either more powerful, or more humanoid Legendaries in future generations, it’s tough to overpower the fandom for Mewtwo. Especially now that it’s gotten a great cosplay tribute!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.