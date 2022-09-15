One of Pokemon's Viral Rumors Has Finally Been Debunked

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and in that time, the franchise has spurred some wild theories. From hidden monsters to alternate universes, these rumors have spread from the games to the anime and films. Of course, theories continue to crop up to this day, and a recent one blew up on social media. But now, well – it seems the whole thing has been debunked.

The rumor in question popped up in Japan as anime fans rallied around a mysterious post. An anonymous source claimed to have discovered the full names of Ash and his comrades. Including their ages, this bit of information was shared tens of thousands of times as fans across the world began geeking out. But sadly, it seems the news isn't legit.

As it turns out, the rumor was sharing information found in a fan-fiction overseas. The story, which is found on Masapoke, has been around for a while and coined these full names for Ash, Misty, Brock, Jesse, and James. So while fans may want to know the crew's last names, it seems The Pokemon Company hasn't shed light on that information.

Of course, the series has time to do so. Pokemon is thriving even after 20+ years in the game. With two new games on the horizon, the Pokemon anime is still going strong thanks to Ash's new role in the series. The trainer is more of a mentor now as he's taken Goh under his wing. On his end, Ash is now a bonafide Pokemon Champion thanks to his win in Alola. Now, he's taking part in a world tournament to decide which region has the strongest Pokemon trainer. So if he ends up winning the championship, maybe we'll learn his last name there...?

