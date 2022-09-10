Pokemon Drone Show is Blowing Fans' Minds

Pokemon has become a major player in both anime and gaming circles, continuing to release new video games and new television episodes regularly. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aiming to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year and Pokemon Journeys in the final throes of the Masters 8 Tournament, a drone show in Japan has garnered attention from pocket monster fans online. With Pokemon spanning numerous generations over the years, the recent drone show picked some heavy hitters for the light show in the sky.

Twitter User Digital Gal took the opportunity to share the impressive light show capturing some of the biggest Pokemon in the sky, with fans of the popular franchise commenting on the drone show that honors the creatures that have helped the anime powerhouse hit new heights:

Pokémon drone show in Japan ^_^ pic.twitter.com/WxpBSLrdWi — 🌸Digi Gal (@DigitalGal_) September 8, 2022

What do you think of this Pokemon light show? Do you want to see a similar display make its way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.