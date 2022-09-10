Pokemon Drone Show is Blowing Fans' Minds
Pokemon has become a major player in both anime and gaming circles, continuing to release new video games and new television episodes regularly. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aiming to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year and Pokemon Journeys in the final throes of the Masters 8 Tournament, a drone show in Japan has garnered attention from pocket monster fans online. With Pokemon spanning numerous generations over the years, the recent drone show picked some heavy hitters for the light show in the sky.
Twitter User Digital Gal took the opportunity to share the impressive light show capturing some of the biggest Pokemon in the sky, with fans of the popular franchise commenting on the drone show that honors the creatures that have helped the anime powerhouse hit new heights:
Pokémon drone show in Japan ^_^ pic.twitter.com/WxpBSLrdWi— 🌸Digi Gal (@DigitalGal_) September 8, 2022
What do you think of this Pokemon light show? Do you want to see a similar display make its way to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.
Metal Gengar
that gengar is metal as fuck https://t.co/yaboDcNHgP— jen ♱ (@vierabxn) September 10, 2022
We Are In The Future
technology is so cool https://t.co/bZpUV1yXIr— ☣︎ (@gripsdiffed) September 10, 2022
Where Are The Pokemon Fireworks?
shocked these aren’t more used and popular than fireworks at this point https://t.co/nrz6W2FXsn— 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) September 10, 2022
Surprise!
Regular pedestrians when a fckn life size Rayquaza appears out of nowhere in the sky https://t.co/25noKQEr9C pic.twitter.com/VDXbaHbOMU— Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) September 10, 2022
Japan Gets Some Cool Stuff
things like this are why i wanna visit Japan so bad https://t.co/eYGKsaO0aS— kai lol (@orbsom) September 10, 2022
Better Than Fireworks?
Better than fireworks. The only true good thing technology has brought us https://t.co/mPOf5Rqw5V— Trevor Fraley (@illustrevor) September 10, 2022
Evolution
And when they evolve, this is how we get weaponized drone swarms... https://t.co/8CvgdiJWA4— Brian Vancil (@bvancil) September 10, 2022
Plenty of Benefits
Not only is this STUNNING!!! 😍
THIS should be the alternative for traditional Fireworks.
- It’s way more eco-friendly— THE SMUG KING (@MegaLucarioX) September 10, 2022
- More safe
- Beneficial for noise sensitive individuals & animas such as pets https://t.co/zoVAGsc14J