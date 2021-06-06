Pokemon's Anime Short Ends with a Big First Gen Easter Egg

✖

Pokemon is never one to disappoint when it comes to specials, and that was proven again this week. If you did not know, an anime short was released in the last week that ranks as one of the best in the franchise. The so-called PokeToon follows a young girl's dream to become a trainer, and it ends with a very special reference.

If you have seen the Pokemon special, you will know it is a whirlwind. The video, which can be found here, tells the story of a young girl who wants to become a trainer after she turns 10-years-old. Of course, her parents are not sure if they like the idea, and but our heroine proves herself once she rescues a Nidorino who becomes her partner.

This is a neat touch, the new PokéToon ends basically with the intro to Pokémon Red & Green pic.twitter.com/qo2KleQrMj — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 4, 2021

The 14-minute video is absolutely worth a watch given its gorgeous art and direction. And if you do take a peek, you must stick around for its cliffhanger ending. The Pokemon clip finds our girl in the forest after she embarks on a quest all her own. It is there she runs into a wild Gengar, and she sends out Nidorino to attack.

If this sounds familiar to you in any way, good! It should! If you will remember, the intro to Pokemon Red and Blue featured a similar fight. The old-school battle pitted an enemy Gengar against Nidorino. Now, fans have learned the lead-up to the battle all thanks to this adorable PokeToon. The match came to be after our heroine went on her Pokemon adventure, and Ash Ketchum would no doubt be proud of her.

This easter egg is a blink-and-miss-it for some, but hardcore fans were quick to geek about it online. It isn't every day the anime so closely nods to the video games, but The Pokemon Company has thrived off such synergy in the last few years. And if its next Pokemon anime short happens to explain away a video game mystery, we are all for it!

What do you think of this clever little reference? Are you glad to know these trainers' stories? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.