Pokemon Journeys Flashback Offers New Look at Ash and Gary's Past

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series offered a new look at Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak's past with a flashback in the newest episode! Pokemon Journeys has been a major walk down memory lane for both Ash and fans of the series as the newest iteration of the anime has opened up the franchise to the entire selection of past regions Ash has previously explored. This has led to a number of big reunions with familiar faces in previous episodes, and the newest finally brought him back together with his biggest and long time rival, Gary.

Episode 68 of the series sees Ash and Goh heading to Pallet Town, and Ash reunited with all of his older Pokemon at Professor Oak's laboratory. Naturally this was not the only major reunion at hand as Ash and Goh soon come across Gary as well. With Goh's first introduction to Ash's major rival, we got to see some brief glimpses of Ash and Gary's past in the new updated style of Pokemon Journeys! Check it out as collected by @AnipokeHub and @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

The flashbacks in today’s episode couldn’t have been more perfect. They gave us a brief recap of Ash and Gary’s past and showed two iconic scenes from both the Johto and Sinnoh League! If they’re trying to make me cry they succeed! 😭 #anipoke (4th image via @YourBoySatoshi) pic.twitter.com/TCcv7huHs9 — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) May 28, 2021

Journeys upping the game with the flashbacks makes future possibilities exciting. Iris episode having 3 was a surprise in itself, so every chance we might get more than one in the next episode. Maybe an Infernape one when Ash and Go search for it.. that'd be cool. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/gPiuwlLTXB — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 26, 2021

Gary had returned to Pallet Town himself as he had been following clues for a potential appearance from Moltres. Seeking one of its feathers to accomplish a secret mission, Gary and Ash end up fighting alongside one another in order to deal as much damage to the legendary bird as they can. They don't win at the end of the day, but it was the first time they had battled together for quite a while.

The best part of these flashbacks has been seeing updated takes on the older animation styles, so what do you think of these new looks for such classic Ash and Gary scenes like their first meeting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!