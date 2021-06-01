Pokemon Just Became Easier to Watch for Amazon Prime Users

✖

Being a Pokemon fan means catching 'em all, and Amazon Prime has plans to help in that endeavor. While games like Pokemon Sword and Shield keep fans busy on the Nintendo Switch, the anime hopes to shake things up for streamers. Amazon Prime has a ton of free Pokemon content to watch, and subscribers can access it all right. now.

The update comes amidst a renewed love of Pokemon as the franchise is thriving right now. The brand as a whole is making record sales between its trading cards, movies, and games. It goes without saying that Pokemon is doing just fine, and you can catch up on its anime now.

Over on Amazon, a slew of TV seasons can be seen for free if you have a Prime subscription. For instance, Pokemon the Series: Gold and Silver from 2000 is available to watch. You can also find Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl along with the series focused on Ruby and Sapphire. At this time, these are the only seasons available free to Prime users, but there are some movies open as well.

If you want to watch Pokemon the Movie, White - Victini and Zekrom, you can do so right now as an Amazon subscriber. Pokemon the Movie: Black - Victini and Reshiram can also be watched. And of course, almost every Pokemon series and movie are on Amazon to buy and rent.

For those wanting to keep costs to a minimum, you can catch Pokemon on other streaming services. Netflix is the current home of Pokemon as the anime's ongoing series is hosted there. You can also watch Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon and Indigo League through Netflix if you need even more content. And if all else fails, The Pokemon TV app has select episodes available for free streaming!

