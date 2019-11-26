One Pokemon Fanatic Knitted a Lifesize Snorlax Because Why Not?

When it comes to napping, there are few Pokemon who do it better than Snorlax. The pocket monster is known for its love of sleep, and it wastes no times catching a nap whenever possible. Naturally, Snorlax’s love of sleep led to the arrival of Pokemon beanbags, and they’ve become a hot commodity within the fandom. But thanks to one person, netizens have a new goal in mind when it comes to Snorlax beanbags.

Taking to Twitter, a user known as youcanseemyface posted a photo for fans to check out. The poster revealed their friend made a life-size Snorlax beanbag for their husband, and the Internet is begging to get one of their own.

I mean, just look at the unit! This is the kind of beanbag anyone would be happy to call their own.

According to the poster, their friend took their time making the hand-knitted piece. It took “a few months for her to complete” as well as “hundreds of dollars in yarn.” Still, the beanbag was said to be worth it given how “impossibly comfortable it is.”

For all of the time and effort their friend put in, the Pokemon couple paid them well. When asked how much the Snorlax cost, the poster said their husband paid their friend $1,000 which seems “reasonable given how much time and effort she spent on it.”

Of course, it seems this beanbag is worth it. Not only does Snorlax look super comfortable, but it weighed enough to require three men to carry it to the couple’s home from a delivery truck. In just about every way possible, this beanbag does Snorlax justice, so here’s to hoping this homemade chair came with a Poke Flute. If they ever need to move this behemoth, the couple is going to need it!

