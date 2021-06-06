Pokemon's Latest Anime Short Has Left Fans Stunned

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and it is on target to grow even more in 2021. Between its video games and trading cards, the brand is thriving, and the anime is living its best life too. After all, its TV series is dipping into never-before-seen themes, and a special just went live that has taken the fandom by storm.

If you did not know, Pokemon just put forward one of its most ambitious specials yet. In the same vein as Twilight Wings, this so-called PokeToon hit up Youtube this past weekend. It was there fans were treated to an original story of a young girl beginning her dream of training Pokemon, and fans are wilding out.

As you can see in the slides below, Pokemon's new short has captured the imagination of fans, and they want even more. The short gives a practical look into the Pokemon Universe that the anime and video games have never given. This is all paired with breathtaking artwork courtesy of Studio Colorido, so you can see why fans are so excited.

Clearly, Pokemon is living its best life with this short, and fans aren't being quiet about their desire for more. The weekly anime is doing its own thing with Ash Ketchum, but netizens believe there is room for a different series in line with this short. And if such a mini-series is ever ordered, well - you know fans are going to lose their minds for a bit.

What do you think about this latest PokeToon? Do you hope more shorts like this are made for Pokemon...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.