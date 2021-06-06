Pokemon's Latest Anime Short Has Left Fans Stunned
Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and it is on target to grow even more in 2021. Between its video games and trading cards, the brand is thriving, and the anime is living its best life too. After all, its TV series is dipping into never-before-seen themes, and a special just went live that has taken the fandom by storm.
If you did not know, Pokemon just put forward one of its most ambitious specials yet. In the same vein as Twilight Wings, this so-called PokeToon hit up Youtube this past weekend. It was there fans were treated to an original story of a young girl beginning her dream of training Pokemon, and fans are wilding out.
YouTubeチャンネル「ポケモン Kids TV」で、「POKÉTOON」シリーズ最新作「ユメノツボミ」を公開中！— ポケモン公式ツイッター (@Pokemon_cojp) June 4, 2021
主人公のツボミを演じるのは水瀬いのりさんで、監督を務めたのは「薄明の翼」の山下清悟さんだよ。
お話の続きはYouTubeで見てみてね。https://t.co/7nbn0nBY5z #POKÉTOON pic.twitter.com/t7COmPierT
As you can see in the slides below, Pokemon's new short has captured the imagination of fans, and they want even more. The short gives a practical look into the Pokemon Universe that the anime and video games have never given. This is all paired with breathtaking artwork courtesy of Studio Colorido, so you can see why fans are so excited.
Clearly, Pokemon is living its best life with this short, and fans aren't being quiet about their desire for more. The weekly anime is doing its own thing with Ash Ketchum, but netizens believe there is room for a different series in line with this short. And if such a mini-series is ever ordered, well - you know fans are going to lose their minds for a bit.
What do you think about this latest PokeToon? Do you hope more shorts like this are made for Pokemon...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Genuinely Great
The new PokeToon is genuinely the best thing to come out of Pokemon since Twilight Wings.
This mini-episode is fucking gorgeous. I don't even know where to begin, but here's a thread... pic.twitter.com/2RLGnryv2W— Lewtwo (@Lewchube) June 4, 2021
Such Respect
The Pokémon world is a utopia built on a strong degree of mutual trust and cooperation between humans and Pokémon. Studio Colorido's Pokétoon is built on this premise. The four parents realize that they can be confident in their child's safety because of this companionship. pic.twitter.com/WextIpuczD— PLDH (@PLDHnet) June 4, 2021
Quality Too Good
godd-mn between Journeys, Twilight Wings, ACACIA and now PokeToon
2019 - 2021 really has been the Golden Age of gorgeously animated Pokemon series.
I hope we continue with this level of quality for years to come. pic.twitter.com/CySE0SaldV— Lewtwo (@Lewchube) June 4, 2021
We're In Love
omg tsubomi & her nidoran from the newest poketoon!! 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/U6gKFHr97W— ✩°｡⋆⸜(ू˙꒳˙ ) 💫 (@mana_chan__) June 4, 2021
Blessings Upon Blessings
I FEEL SO BLESSED BY THE NEW POKÉTOON SHORT SHE SHE SHE pic.twitter.com/VcW8MMTLMi— 💗 mie @ dawn lovemail 💗 (@hikarilovemail) June 4, 2021
Everything and More
I’m gonna cry this Poketoon short was everything???? pic.twitter.com/GBmuvaJZs5— Kira (◕ᴥ◕)✨🌠 (@kiravera8) June 4, 2021
Ten Out of Ten
In contrast to Twilight Wings and its realistic approach to depicting a world with Pokemon, Yume no Tsubomi took the overall project's name of Poketoon to heart and applied a more restrained take on Yama's lifelike lighting to stupidly cute, expressive cartoony art pic.twitter.com/nhIYiDQ4G4— kViN 🌈🕒 (@Yuyucow) June 4, 2021