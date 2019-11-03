Pokemon: Sun and Moon Anime Reveals A Special Pregnancy

Pokemon has got the whole anime fandom buzzing today, and it isn’t hard to find out why. Today marks the finale of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon after years on air. Just in time for the debut of Generation Eight, Pokemon wants to start a new anime adventure which calls for Ash’s Alola quest to end. But as it turns out, every adventure’s end leaves with with a beginning for someone else.

Or rather, a new beginning for several people. It turns out one beloved Pokemon family is expecting, and fans are feeling all sorts of emotional over the reveal.

Recently, Pokemon put out its latest finale, and it was there fans met up with Ash. The trainer decided it was time for him to return to his home after he became the Alola League Champion and beat Professor Kukui. His departure was as sad as expected, but one gift did help lighten up the mood.

Welp, looks like Ash will have a rival in 9 months pic.twitter.com/HuEy3lJcKn — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) November 3, 2019

After all, it seems Professor Kukui has rebounded well from his loss. The trainer is expecting his first child with wife Burnet, and the whole thing is too cute to handle.

The reveal was made in a departing shot as Ash left Alola. The scene saw Professor Kukui next to his wife as she laid down. Burnet was resting a hand on her tummy, and a closer look shows a prominent baby bump. Now, Pokemon fans are geeking out since Ash will have his own ‘adoptive’ sibling before long, so they are hoping the future champion comes to visit the expecting couple before too long.

So, are you excited to meet this couple's first child? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. One of the biggest changes for this new series is the second protagonist, Gou, voiced by Daiki Yamashita. He and Ash will go on their journeys together, and soon we’ll all find out what this next era of the Pokemon anime has in store for old and new fans. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.