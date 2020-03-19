New Pokemon: Sun and Moon Season Coming to Netflix Soon

Netflix houses some of the biggest franchises out there, and it has no plans to loosen its grips on many of them. From original series to exclusive licenses, the streaming service remains the champ amongst its competitors, so you might be wondering how that is with the rise of services like Disney+. And to be honest, you only have to look at the upcoming Pokemon addition coming to Netflix to see why.

Yes, that is right! More Pokemon goodness is coming to Netflix. The site has just announced it will be bringing a new season of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon to its catalog. This third season will go live on April 1st, and we have no reason to believe this announcement is some sort of April Fool’s Day joke.

According to the announcement, the third season of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon will join Netflix in a few weeks. The name of the new season is a long one, but you might want to know it if you need to search the new release come April. Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends is the full title, and you can see that is a serious mouthful.

No joke! Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon – Ultra Legends (S22) will be on @netflix starting April 1st! This includes “Lillier and the Staff” to “Thank You, Alola! The Journey Continues!”#anipoke pic.twitter.com/96AbUdb7ZE — Pokémon Dub (@pkmndub) March 18, 2020

This new addition will give fans more Pokemon to binge which will entertain fans from all over if the pandemic be going on strong next month as well. Currently, millions around the world are being asked to socially distance themselves or even shelter-in-placee to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. So if the pandemic hasn’t let up by April, Netflix will try to keep netizens busy with some old-fashioned Pokemon marathons.

Will you be checking out this Pokemon season once it hits Netflix next month?