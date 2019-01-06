‘Pokemon’ Anime Draws Ire With Intimate Translation Blunder

Pokemon is living a busy life between its film and gaming pursuits. Not only is Detective Pikachu set to hit theaters this May, but Pokemon‘s anime is more than 1,000 episodes gone at this point… but a recent translation blip on the show has gotten fans rather annoyed.

Recently, Japanese fans flocked to Twitter to give Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon a hard time. One of the series’ new episodes chose to use some lengthy exposition to hype up Ash Ketchum’s accomplishments, but the summary messed up a major line.

You know, since it ended up comparing Ash’s beloved Pokemon to actual — uh — lovers.

During the exposition sequence, a sentence was uttered which Twitter user @moa151 dictated online. You can read the blurb below:

“Through his adventures, Ash Ketchum has not only physically acquired various Pokemon, but has also touched their hearts. Viewers, how many friends and lovers have you captured so far?” (via Sora News)

If the sentence had ended at friends, netizens would have little to complain about, but the addition of lovers threw off most. Ash Ketchum may love all of his Pokemon, but there is connotation behind lovers that doesn’t vibe with the trainer’s goals. So, it did not take long before Japanese fans started cracking jokes the show’s expense.

