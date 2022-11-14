Pokemon Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Team Back in Emotional Scene: Watch

Pokemon Journeys has capped off Ash Ketchum's 25 year long journey through the anime series by having him win the world championship, and to help celebrate the newest episode of the series brought back Ash's classic Pokemon team in quite the emotional scene to help Pikachu when it really needed it! Ash has been spending his time in the newest iteration of the anime working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and he finally got to its peak now that he's in the grand finals match against the undefeated champion Leon and his Charizard.

With the final moments of this match bringing it all down to a final bout between Ash and his Pikachu and Leon and his Charizard, Pikachu had been pushed further than ever before. It nearly almost faints from how much it had been struggling through the battle thus far, and when Pikachu blacks out for a moment, it rouses itself back to action when it's motivated by not only Ash's classic Kanto Pokemon team, but every single Pokemon Ash has caught over the years. Check it out as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

I don't care what anyone says, this right here is the best ever scene in the Pokemon anime history. Nothing will top this masterpiece! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/46bi5SggUb — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) November 11, 2022

Why Do Ash's Old Pokemon Return to the Anime?

Episode 132 of Pokemon Journeys sees Ash and Pikachu go up against Leon's final two Pokemon, Cinderace and Charizard in the grand finals of the Masters Tournament in the World Coronation Series. Pikachu had been carrying a lot of weight in this battle as it has gone up against a few of Leon's Pokemon to this point, and even had a brief Gigantamax battle to help take down Cinderace. By the time it faced off against Charizard in full, both Ash and Pikachu had been completely worn out.

READ MORE: Pokemon Pulled All the Stops for Pikachu's Best Battle to Date: Watch | Pokemon Finally Brought Back Missing Fan Favorites for Ash's Big Win

After taking Charizard's Fire Blast, Pikachu nearly faints. But soon it's visited by the returning Kanto team Ash once had, and not only do they help Pikachu get back up into the battle but each and every Pokemon Ash has caught during his 25 year long journey all appear and help Pikachu motivate itself to finish the fight. Thankfully it also wins the battle after this last boost from old friends too.

How did you like seeing Ash's old Pokemon return to the anime to help Pikachu out in this crucial moment? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!