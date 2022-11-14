Pokemon: Ash's Victory Brought the Anime's Best Cameos to Life

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum win his biggest victory in the anime to date, and the newest episode of the series has used this opportunity to bring in some of the anime's best cameos so far! The newest iteration of the anime has been celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the anime by going back into the history of the franchise in some cool ways. Over its episodes, Ash has reunited with all sorts of familiar friends, foes and Pokemon from his past and now it has all come full circle as everyone he's met over his journey celebrated his big win.

With Pokemon's anime capping off of 25 years of Ash's adventures with the grand finals of the Masters Tournament in the World Coronation Series, the newest episode of the anime airing overseas has brought back many of the faces from the past that have yet to return to the anime as they all watch Ash making his final stand. This includes fan favorite companions who have yet to return such as May, Misty, Brock, and more along with Ash's old Pokemon:

"Never forget Pikachu, we have everyone rooting for us!"



Who Returns During Ash's World Championship Win?

Pokemon Journeys Episode 132 caps off the four episode long battle between Ash and the undefeated champion Leon, and with it Ash and Pikachu are the only ones left standing. Through the course of the battle it's revealed that all of Ash's friends and long time allies are watching the battle as well to support him in this major endeavor. This not only includes the companions who have already come back in Pokemon Journeys like Iris, Dawn, and more, but the other familiar faces who had yet to come back.

This includes his first two companions Misty and Brock, updated looks at May and her brother Max, a new look at Serena, Ash's friends from Alola, and much more. It's one final slate of cameos that the anime helped to celebrate 25 years of the series as Ash gets his biggest win in the anime's history to date. It's a great send off for all of them too as it might be a long time before the anime brings them back next time around.

What did you think of seeing all of these old faces again in Pokemon's newest episode? How do you feel about Ash Ketchum becoming a world champion?