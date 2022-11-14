Pokemon Shows Off Ash and Pikachu's Best Battle Yet: Watch

Pokemon has given Ash Ketchum the biggest win in his 25 years of anime adventures to date with the newest episode of the series, but he didn't do it alone as he and his trusty partner Pikachu only won the World Coronation Series championship by taking on Leon's Charizard in their biggest, flashiest, and best battle in the anime yet! Pokemon Journeys has been eschewing tradition from the very beginning as Ash took on the entire world this time around rather than just a single region, and with it gave Ash some actual wins for the first real time.

As part of the 25th Anniversary for the Pokemon anime overall, Pokemon Journeys took Ash from his already groundbreaking Alola League Championship win to bring him to the grand finals of a worldwide tournament. Although he already impressed with some massive battles showing off how Ash stacked up against some of his regional champion opponents, the newest episode of the series took things to a massive new level as he and Pikachu took on the undefeated champion Leon and his own partner, Charizard. Check it out:

Pikachu vs Charizard in the final battle of the World Championship with the original pokemon theme song has got to be the perfect full-circle way to end Pokemon's 25th anniversary pic.twitter.com/xkXKwz5T6o — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 11, 2022

What Happens in the Final Battle Between Ash and Leon?

Episode 132 of Pokemon Journeys sees Ash and Pikachu reach the climax of the battle against Leon. It's been three episodes, and leading into the finale Ash and Pikachu were up against both a healthy Charizard and Cinderace. Following Eternatus interrupting their battle, both Leon and Ash are granted one more chance to Gigantamax and thankfully Ash and Gigantamax are able to completely wipe out Gigantamax Cinderace despite its best efforts to fight back.

Following Cinderace's defeat, it's down to Ash's Pikachu and Leon's Charizard to settle things once and for all. Initially it seems like Pikachu was about to be overwhelmed by Charizard's attacks and is even knocked down to the ground. But following one last burst of inspiration from Ash and all of the Pokemon friends they have met over their journey overall, Ash and Pikachu charge at Charizard one final time as it's able to land a final supercharged head butt to end the battle for good and win the championship.

