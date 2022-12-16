Pokemon Fans Say Goodbye to Ash And Pikachu

The day that many thought would never come has arrived, as the Pokemon anime has announced that Ash Ketchum and his trust Pikachu will be vacating the series that they have starred in for twenty-plus years. Following Ash's world championship win against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, the main trainer of the anime adaptation was set to say goodbye to Goh and set out on a new adventure. Now, however, the next anime series following the pocket monsters has been announced and Ash will no longer be in the driver's seat.

Understandably, fans were shocked and amazed at the fact that the long-time trainer who was introduced in the late 1990s would be leaving the anime behind. Luckily, fans will have a few more episodes to follow along with Ash and Pikachu, as eleven additional episodes will give viewers the final journey between these two fast friends. With new protagonists Liko and Roy set to be the new stars of the television series, Pokemon Journeys will end and the new region introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be explored when Ash's story comes to a close.

Goodbye Ash And Pikachu

If you missed the official announcement, the Pokemon Twitter Account shared the earth-shattering news that Ash and Pikachu were aiming to say goodbye while giving fans a brief look into the new trainers that would help in exploring a new region in the world of pocket monsters:

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

Are you sad to see Ash and Pikachu finally leave the Pokemon anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.