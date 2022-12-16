Pokemon Fans Say Goodbye to Ash And Pikachu
The day that many thought would never come has arrived, as the Pokemon anime has announced that Ash Ketchum and his trust Pikachu will be vacating the series that they have starred in for twenty-plus years. Following Ash's world championship win against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, the main trainer of the anime adaptation was set to say goodbye to Goh and set out on a new adventure. Now, however, the next anime series following the pocket monsters has been announced and Ash will no longer be in the driver's seat.
Understandably, fans were shocked and amazed at the fact that the long-time trainer who was introduced in the late 1990s would be leaving the anime behind. Luckily, fans will have a few more episodes to follow along with Ash and Pikachu, as eleven additional episodes will give viewers the final journey between these two fast friends. With new protagonists Liko and Roy set to be the new stars of the television series, Pokemon Journeys will end and the new region introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be explored when Ash's story comes to a close.
Goodbye Ash And Pikachu
If you missed the official announcement, the Pokemon Twitter Account shared the earth-shattering news that Ash and Pikachu were aiming to say goodbye while giving fans a brief look into the new trainers that would help in exploring a new region in the world of pocket monsters:
An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022
Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.
Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW
Are you sad to see Ash and Pikachu finally leave the Pokemon anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.
Much Appreciation
When I was 33 years old, my Pokémon toy-making journey began. Next year I turn 50. Personally and professionally, and from the bottom of my heart…— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) December 16, 2022
Thank you, Ash.
Thank you, Pikachu.❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1Y2sFcSdP
Ash Is Growing Up
WAIT HOLY SHIT ASH AND PIKACHU DID IT— Zentreya ⚡VSHOJO (@zentreya) December 16, 2022
THEY ARE GROWING UP!?
NO I CANT PROCESS THIS
ITS BEEN 30 YEARS ALMOST OF POKÉMON WITH THEM
HE’S FINALLY AGING
DONT DO IT
GROWING UP SUCKS
Hard To Believe
Ash finally became Pokemon world champion after over 2 decades and they finally retiring him.
Its crazy that Pokemon Anime will finally have new protagonist that isn't Ash. I can't believe this finally happened. This little lad has been around longer than me. pic.twitter.com/cmnnSzfQT3— Maku (@TropicalMaku) December 16, 2022
They Will Be Missed
I know folks thought Ash was annoying, or a sorry trainer, but he was an integral fixture of my childhood growing up as a Pokemon fan (and very obviously, Pikachu as well). From owning all of the VHS tapes, to this. I'll miss them ♥️— Katie R.M. (@PikaChulita) December 16, 2022
Too Soon?
[pokemon // anipoke] rip ash ketchum, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/rmYpKHM32d— wendi (comic fiesta 2022 🌿) (@Diviously) December 16, 2022
Real Tears
automated ooo reply: sorry I am unavailable right now, I am in mourning over Ash and Pikachu being sunsetted as the main Pokémon anime protagonists. If it is an emergency you can find me crying into my pile of pikachu plushies. pic.twitter.com/iBCqyk91ZD— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) December 16, 2022
An Emotional Farewell
As someone who grew up in a family where every child was a huge Pokémon fan, this feels so surreal. Ash has been there literally all my life and now his story comes to an end and we say goodbye, that makes me weirdly emotional? 🥹 Thank you for all the good years, I’ll miss you. https://t.co/oh6oqsgyNT— Melissa Belladonna | D&D Tiefling ⚗️ (@TieflingMelissa) December 16, 2022
Stop Playing
WHAT DO YOU MEAN ASH KETCHUM IS NO LONGER THE MC OF POKEMON ??? pic.twitter.com/gFV0JnjeyP— Red ❤️🔥 (@RedLightning420) December 16, 2022