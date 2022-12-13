Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo

Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.

The update comes ahead of episode 136, and given the release's name, it is easy to see why fans are geeking out. "Ash and Goh! Embark on a New Journey!!" will debut on December 16th, and it has set up our heroes for a wild change of pace. As promised, Ash and Goh are about to tackle a familiar challenge now that they've become close friends, and it could lead them to split ways.

"Ash and Goh's friendship hits a rough spot due to a misunderstanding between them. But then, before the two trainers, the Legendary Pokemon Lugia appears just like it did on the day the two first met. The two, who have grown after adventuring together, challenge it immediately. Lugia, it's Raid Battle time," the promo for episode 136 reads.

The Future of Pokemon

As we can see, Ash and Goh are at odds right now despite some personal wins. After all, Ash is now the World Pokemon Champion, and Goh managed to reunite with Mew after years of hunting down his friend. These big wins have changed the boys, and of course, they have more they want to do. These ambitions have even put the pair at odds, but Lugia's reappearance promises to bring the two full circle.

READ MORE: Pokemon Journeys Brings The World Champ Home | Pokemon Journeys Title Teases the Anime's End

After all, Lugia appeared before Ash and Goh when they met all those months ago. The Legendary's return no doubt signals the end of their Gen 8 journey, and the newness of Gen 9 awaits. Paldea must be the next place on Ash's trip, but the question remains whether Goh will tag along. So if you want to see how this Pokemon partnership plays out, you won't want to sleep on episode 136!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon Journeys promo? Are you excited to check out Ash's next adventure? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.