Pokemon: This Bulbasaur Hairstyle Redefines Kanto Fashion

Pokemon began with three starters in the Kanto Region when the franchise first made waves with its Nintendo Gameboy entries of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, and it seems that one dedicated fan has gotten a haircut that pays homage to the first grass-type Pokemon fans were introduced to in Bulbasaur. Since these early days, we've been introduced to numerous new regions and starters that have helped to boost the number of pocket monsters from around one hundred and fifty to over nine hundred, but Bulbasaur and the other starters of Kanto remain some of the most popular.

Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokemon anime, caught a Bulbasaur of his own, even though he didn't begin his career with one, choosing to go with Pikachu rather than the grass-type starter. Adding both Squirtle and Charmander to his roster in his early adventures as well, Ketchum has only expanded his library of pocket monsters throughout the series, with the latest season of Pokemon Journeys seeing the Pokemon trainer adding some of the biggest creatures to his library. With the latest season seeing Ash reuniting with the various Pokemon that he has captured in the past, it will be interesting to see what other pocket monsters will make appearances here.

Reddit User Elmex_Frotado2 shared this hilarious haircut that truly transforms a Pokemon fan's head to look exactly like the grass-type Pokemon that helped kick off the franchise as one of the first pocket monsters introduced in the first generation of the anime franchise:

Pokemon Sword And Shield, the latest video game in the franchise that landed on Nintendo Switch, caused a lot of Bulbasaur centric controversy when the starter wasn't included in the game's original release. Though Charizard showed up linked to the Galar champion Leon, Bulbasaur and Squirtle were conspicuously absent but were then added in a subsequent DLC pack for the game. Needless to say, Pokemon fans were stunned when one of the biggest, most original creations of the series weren't included in the latest video game.

As Ash and Goh continue their journey in the anime, they could certainly use more Pokemon like Bulbasaur added to their rosters.

