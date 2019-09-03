This Custom Pokemon Porsche Honors All Things Bulbasaur

There are fans of Pokemon, and then there are guys like Akira Nakai. If you haven’t heard of this man, then you will soon know just about everything you need to. After all, the car-loving Pokemon fan is going viral for his most recent customization, and it has everything to do with Bulbasaur.

Over on Twitter, fans got a look at a project done by Nakai when photos of a recent customization went live. The fan, who is a well-known car tuner, gave an old-school Porsche a face lift in the name of Pokemon. And as you can see below, the car is one worthy of any Bulbasaur enthusiast.

That is, if they have got some cash to spend.

Someone in Brazil named Akira Nakai made his own Bulbasaur Porsche! pic.twitter.com/Ah8AqrV9Du — 🍃Bulbasaur Propaganda🍃 (@BulbaGanda) September 1, 2019

As the pictures show, Nakai took an old top-down Porsche from years gone and gave it new life. You can see the car has been given a shiny light green paint job that matches Bulbasaur’s body perfectly. Matched with some sleek tires, the Porsche has a black hood and dark detailing that leads into a giant BULBASAUR decal on the car door. If you look close, you can also see decals of Bulbasaur are on the car which put the finishing touches on this makeover.

There are no details on who this Porsche customization was for or how much it cost. However, fans know no part of this process came cheap. Even having Nakai work on the car proves the owner was a big spender given how famous the tuner is. Nakai and his company RAUH Welt BEGRIFF is one of the most in-demand tuners for older Porsche models in the world, so Bulbasaur got a true luxury treatment this with high-price Pokemon makeover.

