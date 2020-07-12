Pokemon Cosplay Gets Bea and Nessa Ready for Battle

✖

Bea and Nessa stand out as two of the most popular of the new Gym Leaders for the Galar region in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and now a pair of cosplayers has the duo ready to battle in the real world. When Pokemon Sword and Shield first started revealing their new roster of Gym Leaders for the newest generation, fans were quickly drawn to the Water type leader Nessa from the Hulbery Stadium, and the exclusive to Pokemon Sword Fighting type leader of the Stow-on Side Stadium, Bea. These two were actually some of the first Galar trainers to make their anime debut too!

Although the two of them have yet to make an appearance in the official anime for the season, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, the two of them have had focus episodes in the special Pokemon webseries, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, which showcased many of the Galar trainers in a new way that had not been explored in either the original game or anime series.

Bea and Nessa continue to be more popular with each new anime appearance, and now that duo is going to get even more fan support thanks to a great cosplay team up! Artist @alythuh (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) shared a fun cosplay of themselves and their cousin as the trainers Bea and Nessa. Now it's just a matter of waiting for their official appearance in the anime! You can check out the great cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa D. Silos (@alythuh) on Jul 10, 2020 at 12:39pm PDT

Unfortunately, there's a chance these two Gym Leaders might not make it to the official anime series someday. As Ash Ketchum continues to chase the World Coronation Series, which involves trainers from all regions in the series, he's not chasing after the Galar gym challenge as one might expect from a new season. These two might show up as opponents later down the line, but maybe not!

What did you think of Bea and Nessa in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Where do they rank among your favorite Gym Leaders in Galar, and where do they rank among all of the leaders introduced so far? What did you think of their anime debuts in the Pokemon: Twilight Wings webseries? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.