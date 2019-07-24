This Pokemon Cosplay Puts Fun New Twist on Ivysaur

The Pokemon franchise is no stranger to giving fan favorite Pokemon all new looks throughout each iteration, and Pokemon Sword and Shield will be shaking things up even further with elements such as Gigantamaxing making them Kaiju sized. But fans are surprisingly still finding new ways to put fun twists on the franchise through cosplay. And one recent one has certainly taken fans by surprise.

Cosplay Artist @bukkitbrown (who you can find on Instagram here) shared this adorable new take on Ivysaur, and it’s already been a massive hit with fans as it imagines the second stage evolutionary Pokemon having a quirky humanoid makeover in the real world. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukkit (@bukkitbrown) on Jul 7, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

@bukkitbrown’s cosplay has a fun concept too as explained through the Instagram caption, “I really wanted to capture the glorious blooming flower on the back of an Ivysaur! And do a version that’s kind of like the cute helper pokemon! I’d be the type of Ivysaur out in the garden helping an older trainer tend to their plants! Help all the plants grow with my photosynthesis powers!”

Given the adorable caption combined with the way this humanoid Ivysaur concept translates to cosplay, there’s no mystery as to why it’s been such a big hit with fans. And there’s no mystery as to why fans have been excelling at giving all sorts of Pokemon surprising new looks through cosplay too!

