The Internet Is In Love With These Never-Before-Seen Pokemon

To say the Pokemon fandom is having a brain overload is to put things simply. Earlier this week, fans learned about a slew of new games coming to the franchise, but today’s news is definitely a blast from the past. After all, a long-rumored Pokemon demo was finally found, and it dropped some big details.

You know, like a couple dozen of never-before seen Pokemon. That is the kind of thing that can get the Internet going.

As you can see in the slides below, Pokemon fans are still dissecting everything this huge leak has to offer. For those unaware, the situation arose earlier today when a sought-after demo of Pokemon Gold was found. The game, which was released before the 1999 title debuted, was quickly raided by data miners who pulled code about these never-before-seen pocket monsters.

Amazingly enough, fans were able to pull full images of Pokemon sprites which fans weren’t familiar with until today. A lot of the creatures are juvenile forms of classic Pokemon such as Meowth or Vulpix. After all, Pokemon Gold and Silver introduced the option to breed Pokemon and make eggs. However, there are other Pokemon evolutions seen in the list that seem to come out of nowhere, and it looks like the game’s starters were originally very different as well.

With this leak decades in the waiting, it is easy to see why fans are so excited, and the fact so many Pokemon were uncovered is blowing minds left and right. Fan-art and fan-animations staring the never-before-seen Pokemon are flooding the Internet faster than Snorlax can fall asleep. So, isn’t it about time you told the world your favorite Pokemon from this leaked bunch?

Are you loving any of these adorable new pocket monsters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

My God. An early build of Pokemon Gold and Silver has been found and uploaded. This is a gold mine of unreleased Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/1FNS5J0F6s — garrett ☕️ (@TAHK0) May 31, 2018

An analysis of the incredible Proto Johto leaks which have been awaited for decades. Comparing inferior “official” Pokemon with their original, superior beta versions.



This analysis is 100% correct. pic.twitter.com/LmIBCC09rA — Gus | ᴵᶜᵒⁿᵒᶜˡᵃˢᵗˢ (@guscraw) May 31, 2018

those unreleased pokemon from the gold/silver beta are amazing but i will never be able to get over knowing that i could have caught this good catte :’^) pic.twitter.com/ab5QPOXt7h — mancameron (@boycameron) May 31, 2018

The biggest takeaway from those beta pokemon is that this evolution line used to make sense pic.twitter.com/RB665QCgpA — Battery Man (@Batttitude) May 31, 2018

i LOVE beta pichu pic.twitter.com/vnOh85T9b4 — CAT BASTARD (@strayserval) May 31, 2018

heres all the colored front sprites of the newly leaked pokemon gold beta pokemon



i compiled this from the rom myself so there will probably be a better version with backsprites soon pic.twitter.com/ulObKXbfj3 — alexx (@dragonmurder666) May 31, 2018

all these gs beta pokemon are making the “:3” face and im living for it pic.twitter.com/OjBIcuFOh5 — ??mint?? (@mintxdrop) May 31, 2018

So about that Pokemon Gold beta… pic.twitter.com/XNoYSFFFME — Blick Winkel⁉️(H. Anthony Israel) (@blockwonkel) May 31, 2018

