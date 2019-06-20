Save Over 30% on the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Blu-rays

The expectations for the first live-action Pokemon film were sky high, but, amazingly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu managed to deliver in most respects for fans of the franchise. If you were one of the fans that enjoyed this goofy spectacle, you might be interested to know that pre-orders for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray are live. What’s more, they’ve both been discounted by over 30%.

At the time of writing you can pre-order the standard Blu-ray / DVD / Digital Combo Pack on Amazon for $24.99 (31% off). The 4K UHD Blu-ray / Blu-ray / Digital pack is available for $29.99 (33% off). Keep in mind that you won’t spend a dime on it until the Blu-ray ships, and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. This could very well be that discount, so lock it down while you can.

Note that a release date and a list of special features for the release haven’t been announced just yet. Again, this is about locking down the discounts – you can always cancel the pre-order down the road. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters now. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

