One Piece Finally Teases Elbaf's Very Own Arc

One Piece has been playing a long game for decades now. Thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda, the manga has woven quite the complex tale. From hidden histories to corrupt world leaders, One Piece has it all, and they are coming together in the manga's final act. Now, a new One Piece teaser has fans eyeing a familiar land as it seems Elbaf is slated to get its own arc soon.

The teaser in question was posted by Shonen Jump as one of its release calendars was updated in Japan, and online sleuths spotting a curious detail. It turns out November will usher in the release new action figures of Elbaf characters. The surprising post made fans question why November was chosen for the Elbaf drop, and netizens believe it is because of a new arc.

After all, One Piece is in its final act, and it has a number of arcs left to cover. One of these arcs must be dedicated to Elbaf as any reader would tell you. Since the Arabasta saga, the nation of Elbaf has been mentioned time and again. The island, which stands in the New World, is home to a race of giants like Dorry and Saul. In fact, these guys are even present in the Egghead Island arc, so the manga has set itself up for an easy Elbaf transition.

As for why a trip to Elbaf will be necessary, well – the clearest answer is Robin. The scholar has helped the Straw Hats decode a number of Poneglyphs, and Robin's work has brought her crew closer than ever to Laugh Tale. We've been told the surviving literature from Ohara was taken to a remote library on Elbaf, and it will surely have much-needed info for Robin. Not only will that forbidden knowledge point the Straw Hats to Gol D. Roger's treasure, but more than likely, it contains pivotal information about the world government, Joy Boy, and the power of Im.

Clearly, One Piece has unfinished business Elbaf, so it is just a matter of time before the Straw Hat gang heads to the nation. If they can gain access in the wake of Egghead Island, all bets are off as to how that adventure will go. And given the pacing of the manga's current arc, well – it seems poised for a change come November.

What do you think about this One Piece update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!