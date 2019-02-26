‘Pokemon’: Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Sketches Up Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu is quickly becoming one of this year’s most-anticipated films. The live-action adaptation will take an iconic anime and gaming franchise to the next level with Ryan Reynolds, and a fan-favorite comic creator is absolutely on board.

After all, Rob Liefeld would be one to back Reynolds. The actor’s work as Deadpool speaks for itself, so the superhero’s creator feels Reynolds will bring the same energy to Pikachu.

Just, maybe with a whole lot less dismemberment.

Over on Instagram, Liefeld surprised fans when he gave them his take on Detective Pikachu. The artist posted a colored sketch he did of everyone’s favorite Pokemon, and Liefeld says he’s not the only one in his home who is excited for the movie.

“Can’t wait to swim in the “pika-pika” pool with Detective Pikachu this summer! Excitement is high in my house for this one as I have at least one kid who far prefers #pokemon to DP,” Liefeld captioned the piece.

As you can see above, the colorful sketch appears to be done digitally, and its eyes are catching… for one very obvious reason. Gone are the doe eyes fans expect Pikachu to have as they’ve been replaced by tiny Deadpool faces. After all, this is Liefeld, so what else would you expect? It’s only a matter of time before Wade Wilson starts sporting a get-up like Ash Ketchum, and fans think the mercenary would rock the iconic trainer’s snapback with ease.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

