Electrifying Pichu Cosplay Shocks With Fun Twist For Pokemon

Pikachu has long been the “mascot” for the franchise of pocket monsters, Pokemon. Being the first creature chosen by the anime’s protagonist, Ash Ketchum, the tiny yellow rodent has gained so much popularity that it was even given a live action movie with the title Detective Pikachu, which star Ryan Reynolds giving it its voice. When the second generation of Pokemon rolled around, introducing a new batch of creatures in a new region, a shocking discovery was made about the most famous of Pokemon. Now a cosplayer has brought to life the offshoot of the main rodent, Pichu!

Instagram User Kawaii QueenTSun has brought the tiny Pokemon to life with this original cosplay that takes the most distinguishable attributes from the first evolutionary form of the Pikachu an brings them to life:

Though Pichu has obviously not appeared in its own self titled feature like its “cousin”, it has managed to make frequent appearances across a number of different mediums within the Pokemon franchise. Surprisingly enough, Pichu even made an appearance in the recent Nintendo Switch brawler, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, even managing to get itself a fancy amiibo to its name. The “lesser version” of Pikachu has also appeared numerous times within the mobile game of Pokemon Go!, acting as a part of a number of different events that coincided with holidays and events.

Pichu made its first appearance in the anime during the episode, The Apple Corp!, which saw the scamps first appear as fruit thieves that got Pikachu in trouble initially. When Pikachu is originally blamed for stealing the apple, Ash, Misty, and Brock attempt to prove his innocence and Ash’s right hand Pokemon finds itself in a leadership position, attempting to turn the small yellow rodents to altruism. At the end of the episode, Pikachu and the Pichus unite to take down Team Rocket and the first form of Pikachu has managed to appear periodically throughout the franchise.

Much like Charizard to Charmander or Bulbasaur to Ivysaur, Pichu and Pikachu share a special relationship and will certainly continue to do so as the franchise marches forward. Maybe Pichu will make for an important role in the eventual sequel to Detective Pikachu down the line.

What do you think of this electrifying cosplay that brings Pichu into the real world? What is your favorite Pokemon evolution across the board? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!