Pokemon Fan Arrested for Selling Modified Games

Modding and piracy has seen a greater crackdown in Japan, and this is especially true after the Unfair Competition Prevention Act was strengthened to better combat unlawful modding and distribution last year. According to a report from Yomiuri Shimbun (via Anime News Network), a man from the Nigata prefecture in Japan has been arrested for modding and reselling the 3DS Pokemon games.

According to the report, an officer worker in his 30s had been selling modded Nintendo 3DS video games which involved taking the data from a Pokemon game he bought second hand, and overwriting another game’s data.

Then, he would take the modded Pokemon game and sell it online. Reportedly selling these modded games for 10,000 yen (about $92 USD), the man admitted his guilt upon his arrest and said he couldn’t stop it because this process was earning him money. Ordered to pay a fine of 300,000 yen (about $2,782 USD), the police are now investigating the store where this man originally bought the device he used to mod the games.

The past few years has seen an increase of litigation against piracy crimes in Japan, and this is also true of those who sell pirated manga and anime as well. Practices such as scanning are now being monitored with greater scrutiny, and it’s certainly the same for video games. Especially Pokemon games.

