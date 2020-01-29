Pokemon Art Turns the Grammy’s Wildest Looks into Gym Leaders

It wasn’t long ago that The Grammy Awards went live and left a new generation of artists with accolades of their own. From Lizzo to Tyler the Creator, the Grammy’s honored some of the best talent performing today. Of course, the event welcomed some wild looks with its red carpet, and some clever Pokemon artwork has turned those outfits into full-on Gym Leaders.

Over on Twitter, a user known as Ray Comifuro shared their take on the looks. The artist picked out the red carpet outfits which Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and Billy Porter brought to the event. And as you can see below, the Pokemon transformations are pretty much perfect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trainer up is none other than Billie, and her design is bright with a hit of danger. The singer hit the red carpet in her usual oversized style with a black-and-green suit. Now, that look is immortalized in Pokemon, and fans agree Billie would be a rather impressive Poison-type trainer.

✨🏆 Grammy League Elite Four 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/wFh2IFo0Jl — Ray 💜 Comifuro B16-17 (@refrainbow) January 29, 2020

The next look goes to Lil Nas X who hit up The Grammy’s in a custom pink cowboy suit. The mesh inset number couldn’t have suited the “Old Town Road” singer better, and it befits a true Fairy-typle trainer. The same can be said for Ariana Grande who hit the red carpet wearing a massive grey dress complete with a tulle skirt.

Finally, the fourth Pokemon look belongs to the one and only Billy Porter. The actor showed out on the carpet with a glittery aqua jumpsuit complete with icy tassels and wide-brimmed hat. This look translated well for Ice-type trainers, and this gorgeous artwork even gives Billy a Glaceon to partner with.

What do you think about these clever makeovers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.