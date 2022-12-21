Pokemon Is Building Its Very Own Slowpoke Park

2022 has been a major year for the Pokemon franchise, in both the anime and gaming categories. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Legends: Arceus hit the Nintendo Switch this year, while the anime adaptation saw Ash Ketchum not only finally achieve his dream of becoming the world champion during the Masters 8 Tournament, but the series also announcing that Ash and Pikachu were finally looking to step down following their twenty-plus year rein as the series protagonists. While a Pokemon Park might not be that surprising, a Pokemon Park focusing on one particular pocket monster might be.

Slowpoke has long been a hilarious entry to the ever-expanding generations that make up Pokemon's roster, with it being hard to believe that the creature could hold its own in a battle considering its tendency to laze about rather than train. Ash and Pikachu throughout the anime series have run into Slowpoke quite a few times, with even Pokemon Journeys featuring a hilarious encounter with a herd of these pink pocket monsters that nearly resulted in Ketchum being permanently stricken from his dream of becoming a Pokemon master. While two new trainers are set to take over for Ash and Pikachu next year when Pokemon Journeys comes to an end, this isn't to say that pocket monsters from the past can't return.

Slowpoke Park

Twitter Outlet Pokejungle shared the new look at the upcoming Slowpoke Park that will focus entirely on the lazy pocket monster, which is set to land in the Kagawa Prefecture in Japan in the future to help in capitalizing on the continued success of the franchise that has become a monster hit in both the anime and gaming worlds:

Kagawa Prefecture in Japan is getting a Slowpoke park! Looks like it will be a great place for fans to visit pic.twitter.com/NFxRzBc9Px — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) December 20, 2022

Ash's rein as the head trainer of Pokemon's anime might be coming to an end, though a popular fan theory that has been making the rounds since this earth-shattering announcement has been that the new female trainer taking over the series, Liko, might be closely related to Ketchum. Having a hair clip that looks strikingly similar to the logo on the front of Ketchum's hat, the next Pokemon season might feature a time skip that not only introduces a new generation but older versions of the characters that anime fans have come to know over twenty plus years.

