Pokemon Shares Major Update on Ash's Year-End Special

While last week's Jump Festa featured some major news in the anime world for Shonen series old and new, perhaps the biggest announcement in the medium was the reveal that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu were looking to retire as the protagonists of Pokemon's anime. Before the dynamic duo departs the beloved series as the stars, Pokemon is looking to celebrate their long journey via additional anime episodes, as well as a special entry dubbed "Pocket Monsters: The Far Off Blue Sky" which arrives just in time for the holidays as a gift to pocket monster fans.

The official announcement for the upcoming episode dropping later this week reads as such from Pokemon's website:

"To celebrate Pokemon's animated series' twenty-five-year history, a special episode called "Pocket Monster: The Far Off Blue Sky" will air on Friday, December 23rd, 2022. We've called upon staff from the original 1997 series to give us Ash and Pikachu's "ordinary, special day" in a special episode that's perfect for the last broadcast of the year."

The production staff also confirmed some of the creators that helmed this project including director Kunihiko Yuyama, screenplay writer Shouji Yonemura, character designers Sayuri Ichi'ishi and Shuhei Yasuda, as well as musician Shinji Miyazaki.

Goodbye Ash

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon's anime series also shared new images from the upcoming special which will act as the television show's final entry for 2022 following the earth-shattering news that Ash and Pikachu's tenure as the series leads would be drawing to a close:

Though Ash and Pikachu might be leaving the series as the stars of the show, two new trainers are set to take the reins in Liko and Roy. While few details have been revealed about these new trainers so far, a popular theory is that the female trainer Liko might just be the daughter of Ash in the future, sporting a hair clip that looks quite familiar to the logo that Ketchum wears on his hat.

Are you sad to see Ash and Pikachu finally leave the series after their twenty-plus-year history? Do you think Liko might be related to Ketchum as per the popular fan theory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.