Pokemon's Move to Netflix Has Fans Freaking Out

Pokemon is one of the most recognizable franchises out there, and it is ready to bring its anime to Netflix. Earlier today, it was announced that the streaming service will bring Pokemon Journeys to its catalog in a matter of months. The show is slated to hit U.S. Netflix this June after a long wait, and fans have a lot to say about this sudden shift as you might have guessed.

If you head over to Twitter, you will see fans gushing over Pokemon and its decision to Netflix. The fandom exploded after the official announcement went through but there are plenty who guessed the move was coming. Like myself, the writing was put on the wall after Netflix became the exclusive distributor of Pokemon's latest movie. Earlier this year, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION went live on the streaming service to great praise, so it was only a matter of time before the whole show followed.

(Photo: Netflix)

You can see a slew of reactions to this Netflix acquisition below, and they are mostly positive. The only common complaint going around is the accessibility of Netflix. For millions, they rely on the service for all their TV needs, and some have gone so far as to cut cable entirely out of their lives because of how prolific streaming has become. However, there are plenty who were relying on Disney XD to continue its cable rollout of the show.

Now, Disney XD has joined Cartoon Network as being a former tenant to Pokemon's anime. Netflix promises to bring a new rollout to the anime with new episodes being introduced to U.S. audiences every three months. So if you want to learn more about the all-new series, you can read its official synopsis down below:

"Pokemon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokemon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokemon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokemon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokemon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokemon!"

What do you think of the anime's latest home? Did you ever expect Netflix to cozy up to Ash Ketchum? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!