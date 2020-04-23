Pokemon Journeys Reveals New Poster For Netflix Debut

✖

With the huge bombshell this morning that Netflix will be releasing the latest season of Pokemon The Series on their streaming service this summer, using the title of Pokemon Journeys, it seems as if the anime delivery system is looking to become one of the biggest in the world. With competition fierce among competitors such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, it's clear that with this latest acquisition of the new adventures of Ash Ketchum and his new friend Go that Netflix is really looking to make a serious impression on the world of anime with the latest season and has a new poster to prove it!

If you aren't familiar with the latest season of Pokemon The Series, it follows Ash Ketchum and his right hand man Go, travelling the world and catching extremely strong pocket monsters following Ash's League Tournament Victory as a part of the Alola Region League. This season didn't just introduce a new companion for Ash in the young Go, it also dived further into the region that was established in the Nintendo Switch exclusive of Pokemon Sword And Shield, the Galar Region. Encountering such elements as Dyanamaxing and Wild Areas, this latest season has been touted by fans of the franchise as one of the biggest of the anime to date!

The poster below gives us a a new look into our number one protagonist and his new pal Go, along with their pocket monsters of Pikachu and Scorbunny, as they attempt to tackle a brand new world of challenges across regions both old and new in continuing their quest to becoming the best Pokemon trainers in the world:

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix also released a brand new trailer for the upcoming addition to their anime roster, showing off not simply the animation of the latest season, but a brand new English Dub for Pokemon Journeys to catch North American viewers up to speed:

Alright trainers, it's time for a new adventure! Pokémon Journeys comes exclusively to Netflix June 12th. pic.twitter.com/HZZDrictj2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

If you have yet to see this new season, you'll get your chance this summer as the series will drop onto Netflix beginning on June 12th!

