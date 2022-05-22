Pokemon Journeys Reunites Lillie's Family in New Episode

✖

Pokemon's anime has finally brought Lillie's longest and toughest mission to a close with a full reunion for her family with the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys! The newest iteration of the anime has felt like a climax to years worth of work as it has picked up after Ash Ketchum became the Alola Champion during Sun and Moon to his new attempt at becoming the best trainer in the entire world. Because this canon has been kept in place from one series to the next, we have already seen a ton of fan favorite faces making their return to the anime in previous episodes.

While Ash and Goh have already crossed paths with his old friends in the Alola region in previous episodes, that episode actually revealed that Lille, Gladion, and Lusamine were actually still following Magearna's clues to somehow find Lillie's father, Mohn. This mission continues to the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan recently, and with a journey to Galar's Crown Tundra, fans finally got to see an emotional reunion between Mohn and the rest of his family after some interference from Nihilego.

Episode 111 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan and featured Ash, Goh, and Chloe heading to the Crown Tundra on reports of a mysterious Pokemon sighting. While this report eventually falls through, Ash soon reunites with Lillie, Gladion, and Lusamine when they reveal that they have triangulated their last few clues and discovered that Lillie's father Mohn is in the region somewhere. It's then revealed that he had lost his memories and had been living with a Nihilego, thinking it was his daughter Lillie.

After some emotional back and forth with the Nihilego, Lillie and the others realize that the Ultra Beast wasn't acting out of malice but out of love and worry for Mohn. It's soon after that Mohn's memories are restored, and together with their new Ultra Beast friend, the entire family gets to have the emotional reunion that Lillie had been searching for since the end of the Sun and Moon anime series.

