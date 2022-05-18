Pokemon Journeys Releases Episode 111 Promo: Watch

✖

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the final climax with its original series run in Japan, and has now given fans a first look at what to expect with the promo release for Episode 111 of the anime! The newest iteration of the anime is getting ready for its grand finale as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are now closer than ever to making their dreams come true for this particular run of the series. That also means that there will be fewer opportunities than ever to get as many more familiar faces back into the anime fold before this special series comes to an end.

The next episode of the series airing in Japan will feature yet another major reunion between Ash and some of the friends he had met during his journeys in Alola as Episode 111 of the series as Lillie and Gladion will be making their return to the anime as they head to the Crown Tundra for any clues as to reunite with their missing father. Ash and the others will be heading that way for their own reasons, and it seems like we'll see what this reunion turns out to be with the preview for the episode that you can check out below:

As for what we can expect to see from the episode outside of this preview, Episode 111 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Mohn and Lillie, A Reunion in the Snow!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "In the Crown Tundra in Galar, information about a mysterious Pokemon appears. [Ash, Goh, and Chloe] head over to investigate. At the same time, [Ash's] friend from the Alola region, Lillie and her brother Gladion also arrive at the Crown Tundra to search for their missing father, Mohn."

While the episode is hitting in Japan, it's going to be a while before it gets its official international release. Thankfully Netflix will be picking it back up soon with the planned launch of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys hitting later this year keeping the run of the series going.